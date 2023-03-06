How to be energy efficient to save money on your bills

If you are looking to save some money, your home might be the place to start.

World Energy Efficiency Day was on Sunday and the goal is to raise awareness about how much energy is used in everyone's home.

"Energy efficiency means using less energy to do the same job or produce the same result," said Tracy Sterdan, the communications and customer experience manager with Efficiency Manitoba.

"A good way to think about that is the lightbulb. So everybody's heard now of LED lightbulbs. That's a very efficient type of lighting. An LED lightbulb produces the same great quality of light and it has a lot of the great same functionality as it inefficient counterparts."

When the energy is saved, Sterdan said it means money is saved in the process as part of your energy bill. She noted, there are other benefits as well.

"But it's also great for the environment. When we reduce natural gas consumption, we're also reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. And it really helps improve the comfort of the space you are in. So whether it be in your home or your workplace, when you have good quality insulation and you're really draft-proofing those spaces, you're living in a warmer comfortable place."

Sterdan said while efficiency can sometimes be a big project, it doesn't always have to be and there are simple ways to do it at home.

"Remembering to turn off the lights when you leave the room. Small habits like washing your clothes in cold water are great because every time you are saving hot water, you are also saving energy to heat that water," she said.

Another habit Sterdan said is unplugging devices when they are not being used. She said when they are plugged in, they use a small amount of energy.

While Efficiency Manitoba has tools and resources for adults on how to reduce their energy consumption, Sterdan said they are also trying to teach the younger generations how to be energy efficient.

"Generation E is basically a curriculum, so we have lesson plans as well as activities available for students right from kindergarten through high school."

Sterdan said the curriculum helps teach kids how to use less energy in a fun way, while also exploring Manitoba.