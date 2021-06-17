How to cancel your second COVID-19 shot in Ontario after getting an earlier appointment

As more and more people get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, there has been some confusion as to how to cancel previously booked appointments made months ago when Ontario residents first received a shot.

This is what you need to know:

If you book both doses using the provincial system?

You do not have to do anything after you get your second shot. If you booked your first dose using the provincial system, and then got an earlier appointment for your second shot using the same platform—the system should automatically update.

What do you do if you booked your first dose using the province’s system, and then went to a pharmacy or a popup clinic for your second shot?

If you chose to go this route, you must cancel your previously booked second shot appointment. Individuals can do so by either contacting the provincial booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900 or by following this government link.

You must have your confirmation code available.

If you go to a different pharmacy for your second shot?

Ask your pharmacy what the procedure is when you go get a second dose as there appears to be no provincial standard. Some pharmacies may say the system will automatically update, but if you go to a different pharmacy chain it may be prudent to call your first location to inform them you no longer need another shot.

Some pharmacies may work off a waiting list. If this is the case, refer to your confirmation email for instructions on how to remove yourself from that list.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of Health to determine if there is more guidance in terms of pharmacy cancellations. This article will be updated upon their response.

If you got your first dose at a pop up or community or mobile clinic?

Most of those locations did not provide appointment dates for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals do not have to cancel any appointments, but may have to show proof of their first vaccination prior to receiving their second shot.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the government is aware that some people are signifning up for multiple appointments. They are urging residents to try booking one appointment at a time.

"If people do book multiple appointments, it is their responsibility to cancel their appointment," spokesperson Bill Campbell said.