How to celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Calgary

May marks Asian Heritage Month in Canada, a time to celebrate the culture and history of Canadians of Asian heritage.

The City of Calgary suggests citizens mark the occasion by attending a festival or learning event, supporting Asian-owned businesses, or exploring a cultural neighbourhood in Calgary such as Chinatown or International Avenue.

“I will be celebrating Asian Heritage Month by sharing more about my favourite Asian restaurants in Calgary, engaging with Asian-owned local businesses, learning something new about Calgary’s history and committing to learning more about how to be a better ally for all marginalized communities in our city," said Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong.

On Tuesday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek proclaimed a day of action against anti-Asian racism.

"In recent years Calgary has seen an increase of racism and violence towards Asian residents and communities," said a news release.

"Today’s proclamation is a reminder that citizens can play a part in preventing such acts from taking place so that Calgary is an inclusive and safe city for everyone."

Alice Lam, spokesperson for the organization I Love YYC Chinatown, says Calgary's Asian community helped the city grow.

"Alberta’s first Asian immigrants from the 1800s were Sikh farmers and Chinese railroad workers who risked economic security, endured systemic racism, and lived long distances from their loved ones in order to build a brighter future for the next generation in Calgary,” said Lam.

"Today we get to enjoy the fruits of their labour and are a better and stronger city due to the continued contributions of Asian communities in our city."

For a list of Asian Heritage Month events in Calgary, you can visit asianheritageyyc.ca.