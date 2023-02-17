How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton

Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city starting Friday and running over the long weekend.

WEEKEND EVENTS

At the Terwillegar Rec Centre, a youth hockey tournament will kick off Friday and end Monday. The Stollery Family Day Classic is a fundraiser for the Stollery Children's Hospital. Games run all day on all four rinks at the centre. For more information or to register a team, visit the event website here.

Date: Feb. 17 to Feb. 20

Location: 2051 Leger Rd

The 10-day Silver Skate Festival will end Monday in Hawrelak Park. It's a free winter event with outdoor activities for all ages. A shuttle service runs to the park from the University of Alberta Transit Centre. More information on available activities can be found on the Silver Skate website.

Date: Feb. 17 to Feb. 20

Location: Hawrelak Park, 9330 Groat Rd.

Admission: Free

For families looking to expand, the Edmonton Humane Society will be holding a weekend adoption event. Fetch a Family runs until Monday, with reduced adoption fees for adult dogs. To view available animals or to get more information, visit the event website here.

Date: Feb. 17 to Feb. 20

Location: Edmonton Humane Society, 13620 163 St.

MONDAY ONLY EVENTS

Football families will have a chance to play with the pros Monday. The Edmonton Elks will be hosting an all-age sport-focused event at the Commonwealth Rec Centre, with activities led by Elks players. Families can register for the event on the Elks website here.

Date: Feb. 20

Location: Commonwealth Rec Centre, 11000 Stadium Rd.

In addition to free skating and tobogganing at City of Edmonton facilities, several family day events will be happening around downtown.

City Hall will be holding an event in collaboration with the Edmonton Arts Council, including outdoor events at Churchill Square. Visitors can expect live music, skating and drop-in street hockey.

Date: Feb. 20

Time: Noon to 4 p.m. for indoor programming; Noon to 5 p.m. for outdoor activities

Location: City Hall and Churchill Square

Admission: Free

The Muttart Conservatory will offer face painting, a planting activity, sensory arts and crafts, and a magician.

Date: Feb. 20

Time: Noon to 4 p.m. for Family Day activities

Location: Muttart Conservatory, 9626 96A St. NW

Admission: General admission applies

The Stanley A. Milner Library will be holding a family baking class, a concert and storytelling. Details on activities can be found on the library's website.

Date: Feb. 20

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Admission: Free

The Art Gallery of Alberta will be offering free admission on Family Day. Admission to all Station Lands Ltd. galleries will also be free and there will be games, a bouncy castle and portrait drawing activities for families. For more information visit the gallery website.

Date: Feb. 20

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Admission: Free

City-owned recreation and leisure centres are also open on family day. Visit the webpage for facility locations, hours and admission prices. The city advises families to check ice and hill conditions for city managed facilities when planning outings.

To get to and from events, the City of Edmonton is offering Family Day passes for $10.25. The passes allow unlimited Edmonton Transit Service travel over the day for up to five people, including two adults.