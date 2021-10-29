How to celebrate Halloween during Alberta's fourth wave

With Halloween only two days away, officials have some tips to keep families safe.



Although there are public health restrictions in place, this year is different as we are seeing case numbers track downward after the peak of this fourth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta.



The province and the City of Calgary agree that a hint of mild symptoms is reason enough to stay home.



Anyone not feeling well is advised to not hand out candy. Those handing out candy are encouraged to use tongs or something creative like a chute -- to allow for distance between groups.



For those dressing up, wear a face mask underneath your Halloween costume.



Consider bringing hand sanitizer along and wash your hands often, especially after touching high contact surfaces like doorbells and railings.



Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is also asking trick-or-treaters to stick with members of their own household as they go door-to-door.



"The more we can follow the public health measures in place, the less likely it is that Halloween would be a spike or super spreading event," said Hinshaw on Thursday. "So we'll again do our collective best to protect each other to protect our neighbors and to have the same outcome as we're currently seeing from Thanksgiving."

There are restrictions in place for those thinking of hosting or attending Halloween parties.



Indoor gatherings are not permitted for the unvaccinated according to the province's rules.



Those who are fully vaccinated are limited to gatherings up to 10 people aged 12 and up from no more than two households.



The outdoor gathering limit is 20 people.