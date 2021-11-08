How to check Canada-U.S. border wait times
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Canadian travellers are finally allowed to cross into the United States at land border crossings.
There are 26 primary inspection points across the 8,891-kilometre long border, according to the Canada Border Services Agency, with more than 100 ports of entry in total.
Three of those crossings are in the capital region: Cornwall, Prescott and the Thousand Islands Bridge.
Wait times varied Monday at those reopened crossings. As of early afternoon, there was no delay at Prescott and Cornwall, and 45 minutes at the Thousand Islands Bridge.
You can check border wait times with both Canadian and U.S. authorities here:
Canada to U.S. border wait times: Government of Canada
-
Teen charged in Fort McMurray stabbingA Fort McMurray teen is accused of stabbing an employee Saturday night.
-
Strathory woman picks up $1M prize in instant gameKaren Whiteford is the newest millionaire in Strathroy, Ont.
-
London, Ont. is Canada's first UNESCO City of MusicThe Canadian Commission for UNESCO and the City of London have announced that the city has been designated a UNESCO City of Music -- the first in Canada.
-
Saskatoon police still searching for missing 12-year-old girlSaskatoon police are still searching for a 12-year-old girl, days after she was reported missing.
-
Service honours Indigenous veterans who served country despite facing racism, discriminationA retired military police corporal from Lake Manitoba First Nation is hoping more people recognize the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans who served their country but also faced racism, discrimination and abuse throughout their lives.
-
Arrest made after robbery involving a knife in London, Ont.A London, Ont. man is charged after a robbery involving a knife on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
-
Warming oceans may absorb less carbon and that could impact climate goals: scientistThe head of an Atlantic Canadian research organization says oceans may be absorbing less carbon dioxide than they used to, and that could have serious ramifications for climate targets.
-
Conservative MP's comments about vaccination, COVID-19 spread 'not appropriate': O'TooleConservative Leader Erin O'Toole is condemning comments made by one of his MPs regarding vaccination and the risk associated with the COVID-19 virus.
-
Slopes at Mt. Washington to open next monthStaff at the Mt. Washington Alpine Resort are gearing up for another snowy season during the COVID-19 pandemic.