How to create the perfect burger bar just in time for Father’s Day

Chef Shahir Massoud loves cooking, and with summer almost here, he has created the perfect burger bar for dads and the entire family.

“I like to use Butterball turkey burgers because they are so versatile,” said Massoud. “Given that, though, I’m putting a gourmet twist on the run-of-the mill burger.”

Massoud said a great burger always starts with a toasted bun and then a long list of condiments.

“I always like to have different sauces to choose from, including truffle mayor, chipotle mayor, whipped avocado and two pestos,” he said.

The chef said it’s important to have wide array of cheeses for your family to choose from.

“I like to have some Swiss, provolone, cheddar, feta and tangy goat cheese on hand,” he said.

It’s also important to include some greens on your burger, like Romaine lettuce, arugula, grilled kale or spinach.

“I like to grill kale so they’re toasted just a little,” Massoud said. “I also like to grill red and yellow peppers, portobello mushrooms, sliced tomatoes and even some pineapple.”

The father of two said it’s important to give people an option when putting together their perfect burger.