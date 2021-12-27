How to dispose of a real tree
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Calgarians with real Christmas trees can either chop them up or drop them off this year.
Those are the choices on the city's tree disposal webpage, which advises people with real trees to chop them into 1.25 metre (four feet) lengths, before disposing of them in your green compost bin.
The chopped-up trees should also be no more than 15 cm (six inches) in diameter.
If you prefer to dispose of your tree in one piece, the city has posted a map containing 16 different drop-off locations where people can leave their trees for no charge.
The city also reminds people to first remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands before disposing of their trees.
-
