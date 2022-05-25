How to dispose of tree debris left by Saturday’s storm

As cleanup efforts following Saturday’s deadly storm continue, the Region of Waterloo is reminding residents to dispose of tree debris in their regularly scheduled yard waste collection. They've also issued a few guidelines.

For larger items, the region has waved disposal fees for storm-related tree debris and brush at its waste disposal sites until Monday, May 30.

Drop-off hours at both the Cambridge (201 Savage Drive) and the Waterloo (925 Erb Street, West, Gate 2) sites are Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Region of Waterloo’s yard waste collection runs every second week, spring to fall. Yard waste collection is scheduled in Cambridge and Waterloo from May 23 to 27, and in Kitchener and the townships, from May 30 to June 3.

HOW TO PROPERLY PREPARE TREE DEBRIS FOR COLLECTION

Place in a paper yard waste bag or an approved container with a yard waste sticker or a bright colour ribbon tied to the handle. Do not use plastic bags.

Tie into bundles with cotton twine for branches with a diameter of less than 7.5 centimetres (three inches) and no more than 92 centimetres (three feet) in length.

Ensure each bag or bundle weighs less than 23 kilograms (50 pounds).

There is no limit to the number of bags or bundles that can be placed out for collection.

Place items at the curb by 7 a.m. on the regularly scheduled yard waste collection day.

The region says higher than normal volumes could cause some collection delays. Please leave items at the curb if they are not picked up by your regular collection day.

More information about yard waste collection can be found on the Region of Waterloo's website.