How to dispose of your pumpkin after Halloween

Now that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.

Depending where you live, there are a couple of options other than just throwing them in the garbage. Officials in Greater Sudbury said Monday pumpkins can be composted.

“Any pumpkins that are broken or kind of in pieces about to fall apart, we ask that you put them in certified compostable bags and place those inside your green cart,” said Nataly Wissell, manager of collections with Greater Sudbury.

"If your pumpkin is still whole and intact, you can place it loosely just beside your green cart."

Officials with Rethink Green said pumpkins can also make tasty treats for animals such as birds, squirrels, deer and moose.

“You can always just leave them if you’re in an area where there are wildlife then they will be happy to eat your pumpkins,” said Rebecca Danard, Rethink Green executive director.

Regardless of which way you decide to get rid of your pumpkin, there is one thing officials agree on: they shouldn’t end up in the garbage.

“It allows residents to meet our two bag every two weeks limit by making full use of our green cart program, which is collected on a weekly basis,” said Wissell.

Elsewhere, officials in Sault Ste Marie are encouraging locals to donate their pumpkins to Harvest Algoma. The 4th annual Great Pumpkin Rescue is happening this week until Friday.

Gently used and fully intact pumpkins can be brought to Harvest Algoma located at 446 Second Line East. They will be put to good use in making fresh pies, pumpkin bread, soups and more for families in need.

Officials are sending out a reminder that carved and drawn on pumpkins can be deposited in the GFL bin at the Cambrian Mall for composting.