How to drop off your Christmas tree and sort your holiday waste and recycling in London, Ont.
Many Londoners are now moving on from the holidays, as they get ready to flip the calendar to 2024.
With that comes taking out the Christmas tree and getting rid of holiday waste, both of which the City plans for.
Households looking to dispose of their Christmas tree are asked to drop them off at a City of London EnviroDepot this winter.
There is no special curbside collection of Christmas trees and winter greenery this January, either as a separate pickup or with regular garbage pickup.
The City operates a number of EnviroDepot locations across London. To assist with Christmas tree drop off and other items generated over the holiday season, three additional drop off days are available (in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays at EnviroDepots):
- Thursday, December 28, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 2, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 12 to 5 p.m.
Fees apply to some items.
Officials ask that before visiting, you remove all decorations, tinsel, garland, skirts and lights from your tree.
