How to follow along with CTV News' special election coverage

As Canadians cast their votes in the federal election on Sept. 20, CTV News will have special coverage of all of the day’s developments. Here’s everything you need to know to follow along.

CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme will lead the network’s live election special CTV NEWS: ELECTION 2021 on Monday, Sept. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

The special will air on CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, CTV, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, and CTV.ca.

LaFlamme will be joined by Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period and Power Play; BNN Bloomberg’s Amanda Lang; CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina; and CTV National News’ Washington Correspondent Richard Madan will also be on hand to provide in-depth analysis.

Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor; Parliamentary Correspondents Annie Bergeron-Oliver, Creeson Agecoutay, and Kevin Gallagher; CTV News Channel anchor Merella Fernandez; Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin, and CTV News Toronto’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello will be stationed at the headquarters of every major political party to provide up-to-the-minute reporting.

The coverage will also feature a panel of political veterans, including former interim leader of the Conservative Party Rona Ambrose; Liberal MP for Mississauga-Malton and former minister of innovation, science and industry Navdeep Bains, former NDP MP for Trinity-Spadina Olivia Chow; and Independent MP for Vancouver-Granville and former minister of justice and attorney general of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Jenni Byrne, former senior adviser to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper; Farouk Karim, former NDP caucus press secretary; and Scott Reid, former senior adviser to Liberal prime minister Paul Martin will also provide additional commentary throughout the special.

Rounding out the analysis throughout the evening are McGill University Political Science Professor Antonia Maioni; CTV News’ official pollster and Chief Data Scientist, and Founder of Nanos Research, Nik Nanos; and Rupen Seoni from Environics Analytics.

On Voters’ Viewpoint, Your Morning co-host Anne Marie Mediwake will talk to four young, dynamic, diverse leaders about race, the election and the issues that were and were not covered on the campaign trail.

Panellists will include Chief Brent Bissaillion of Serpent River First Nation; Sarah Barzak, executive director of the London School of Racialized Leaders; Danièle-Jocelyne Otou, director of communication and strategic engagement of Apathy is Boring; and Samanta Krishnapillai, founder, executive director and editor in chief of On Canada Project.

Join the Voters’ Viewpoint conversation online on CTVNews.ca, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

For up-to-the minute news coverage, political analysis, interactive features, profiles of the major party leaders, and a guide to each party’s platforms, Canadians can visit CTV News’ dedicated election site.

They can also stream CTV News: Election 2021 on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app.

The site will also include an interactive election results map so viewers can track the races in ridings across the country.

In addition to the map, the site will have live updates from the campaign trail, featuring context, fact-checks, and breaking news as it happens. Visitors will also be able to track the trajectory of support for each party in the days leading up to the election, based on daily polling updates from Nanos, and read exclusive opinion columns from political commentators such as Thomas Mulcair, Pam Palmater, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, and Don Martin.

For Canadians hoping to cut through the noise, CTV News’ award-winning Truth Tracker fact-checking series is back with investigations from Madan and CTVNews.ca.

Readers can also subscribe to daily Election Dispatch newsletter, which provides insights and analysis from CTV News Ottawa Bureau Digital Producer Rachel Aiello.

Those who prefer to listen can tune into the Trend Line podcast, in which Nanos and CTVNews.ca Producer Michael Stittle discuss the daily polling numbers.

For instant news, Canadians can download the CTV News app for exclusive federal election alerts as well as follow CTV News on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Before heading out to vote and on the morning after the election, Canadians can tune in to CTV’s Your Morning, airing 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET on CTV, CTV News Channel, and the CTV app for key information on the election.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the show will feature comprehensive results, full analysis of key regions and ridings, and feedback from Canadians in communities across the country.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 20, viewers in the Greater Toronto Area will be able to follow up to-the-minute election news with CP24’s Your Vote 2021, which will air on CP24 and stream on CP24.com and the CP24 app.