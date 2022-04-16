How to gather safely this holiday weekend

As Nova Scotian health officials urge caution this holiday weekend, volunteers in downtown Halifax handed out rapid test kits to passersby.

“I wanted to do something to help with the mess that we’re in right now with COVID and this is a very, very easy thing to do,” says volunteer Margie Macdonald.

Mike Kelly is attending an Easter dinner Saturday night with 15 other people. He and his daughter picked up rapid tests today at the Halifax library.

“We wanted to do a test before we go, we did one yesterday before Easter brunch, and we ran out so we’re doing one before we go to our Easter dinner tomorrow just to be sure,” Kelly says.

It’s the same for Ian Mackenzie. He and his wife haven't been out much since the pandemic began, but with tests in hand, they feel prepared for their Easter Sunday family brunch.

“I think that this sixth wave seems to be picking up so I think that maybe they relaxed restrictions a little too soon. Not just here, in many, many places,” says MacKenzie.

The most recent data released by the Province of Nova Scotia shows almost 7,000 positive PCR tests reported between April 6 and 11.

Many health officials are warning against attending large get-togethers to observe the holiday.

“Maybe try to limit your contacts or maybe make your social gatherings a little bit smaller if possible just to limit the potential transmission,” says Dr. Allan Grill, the Chief of Family Medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital in Ontario.

“For people getting together who feel fine, doing a rapid antigen test before the social gathering makes sense.”

Sentiments echoed by Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness in a social media post.

“The upcoming long weekend is a time to gather with family and loved ones and we are encouraging Nova Scotians to do so safely. The pandemic is not over, and for some, COVID-19 remains a deadly virus. That’s why we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and each other,” the post said.