How to get around Regina during Grey Cup week

The festivities leading up to the 109th Grey Cup in Regina have begun. If you’re heading down to the Grey Cup Festival or have tickets to the championship game, here’s what you need to know about getting around Regina.

PARKING

Parking on site at the REAL District will be “very limited” according to the Grey Cup Festival. Organizers are encouraging guests to get dropped off, take a taxi or ride share, or make use of the free shuttle service.

“If you choose to park in nearby neighbourhoods, be sure to obey all parking signs to avoid parking tickets or towing,” the Grey Cup Festival said on its website.

If you need to drive, parking will be available for a fee charged by REAL District, on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be a limited number of accessible parking spots available at the REAL District, also on a first come first served basis.

TAXI/RIDESHARING

The Grey Cup Festival has designated a specific spot for Uber, Taxi and accessible transport drop offs and pickups.

Guests getting to the grounds via any of those transportation options will enter the site through the Lewvan Drive entrance. Pickups and drop offs will occur in the traffic loop near the entrance of the Viterra International Trade Centre.

With thousands of fans expected on site, demand for all transit options will be high. A spokesperson for Uber Canada said surge pricing may occur when there are more requests for rides than drivers available.

“Surge pricing serves as a relief value for the rideshare marketplace,” they said. “Without it, riders would wait longer, or not receive a ride at all. Surge pricing helps restore balance to the network and encourages drivers to go online to high-demand areas.”

Uber Canada encourages all to choose sober ride options when consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

SHUTTLE

A shuttle service will be available to bring fans to the REAL District starting on Nov. 17 leading up to the big game on Nov. 20.

Five different shuttle routes will serve 27 hotels in the Regina area, bringing guests to and from the festival grounds.

Between Nov. 17-19, the shuttle is scheduled to run every 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

On Nov. 20, the shuttle will be available every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) encourages all fans to use the different transit options available to ensure everyone can enjoy all festivities and get home safely.

“Transit is the way to go,” said inspector Chris Jackiw. “It obviously stops drinking and driving. And parking is always at a premium around the stadium.”

Additional shuttle pickup points will be available at:

Southland Mall

University of Regina

University Drive West and Buffaloberry Way

Downtown

Corner of Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street

Corner of Sask Drive and Rose Street

Warehouse District

Albert Street and 9th Avenue

Dewdney and Lorne Street

Dewdney and Scarth Street

6th Avenue and Rose Street

Visit the Grey Cup Festival website for more information about shuttle routes.

Live transit updates can be found at: Transitlive.com

The city added 10 buses that will run for 15 hours per day. Regina Transit Director Brad Bells said the additional routes will not affect normal public transit and all routes will run as regularly scheduled.

“We can handle the capacity of our regular full service on top of our charter service,” he said. “This way, you have a safe ride home and you don’t have to worry about drinking and driving.”

POLICE PRESENCE

The RPS will have an increased presence on-site all week.

“Any events where there is the consumption of alcohol, police will be present pretty much full-time,” inspector Jackiw told CTV News.

These venues include Riderville, all team rooms at Mosaic Village and the Spirit of Edmonton at Conexus Arts Centre.

“On gameday, there is a lot of officers working,” said Jackiw. “I would suggest probably over 100 between the traffic points, public safety unit, inside the stadium and other officers on site.”