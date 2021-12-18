How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in Regina

Rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.

The Government of Saskatchewan began offering test kits to the general public in November.

The self testing kits are available free of charge, through local distribution points. You can find a map with a list of locations offering kits on the province’s website.

As the Omicron variant spreads throughout Canada, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe encouraged residents to make use of rapid tests

"We would urge you to go out and pick up a rapid testing kit and have it in your home," Premier Scott Moe said. "Use that test, have it at home, have it available and most certainly use it.”

The rapid tests are being offered as a way to support surveillance of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

“Routine, voluntary testing at home will help prevent asymptomatic transmission to those who are not able to be vaccinated and will reduce COVID-19 transmission in the community,” the government said on its website.

The self tests are to be used as a screening tool and do not count as proof of negative COVID-19 test.

The government recommends residents seek a PCR test through the Saskatchewan Health Authority if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

If you receive a positive result on a self-test, the province said to call HealthLine 811 for directions on masking and isolation; and to arrange a confirmatory PCR test, through the SHA.

“While these self-tests do not diagnose COVID-19, they are effective in screening people who may be COVID-positive, but have no symptoms and require further investigation,” the province said.