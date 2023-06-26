iHeartRadio

How to get Toronto election results live


image.png

The polled close at 8 p.m. and CTVNewsToronto.ca election map is the best source for LIVE updates.

The map shows who is ahead city-wide as well as in each of Toronto's 25 municipal wards.

You can also look up any of the 102 candidates to see how they are doing by utilizing the search bar in the top left corner.

12