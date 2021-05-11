How to get your COVID-19 vaccine at a Sask. pharmacy

More than 100 pharmacies in 37 Saskatchewan communities are offering COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis. These pharmacies are offering shots separately from the province’s vaccine booking system and residents will need to contact a pharmacy directly to get a vaccine.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) last updated the list of participating pharmacies one week ago, on May 3. The SHA website says more pharmacies will be added as more vaccine doses become available.

Participating pharmacies will determine their own booking methods based on the province’s age-based sequencing. Pharmacies are responsible for communicating directly with the public.

It’s important to note that vaccination appointments at local pharmacies cannot be made through the provinces online booking system or via the province’s vaccine appointment booking line.

“Residents are asked to be patient as booking for appointments will vary by pharmacy, so please watch for local notifications,” the SHA says on its website.

If you received your immunization at a pharmacy and had previously booked an appointment, please ensure you cancel your appointment by calling 1 833 SASKVAX (1 833 727 5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Anyone in Saskatchewan 29- and older is eligible to book their vaccine appointment online or through the appointment booking call centre at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829), as of Monday, May 10.

Everyone over 18-years-old in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, is eligible for their first dose.

People in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District can book their appointment over the phone by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Residents under 29 who are eligible due to location, profession or clinical vulnerability will have to book their appointment using the phone line. A full list of the frontline workers eligible for vacciantion can be found on the province’s website.

Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor, with details about how to get their first shot.

Drive-through and walk-in vaccine clinics opened in several Saskatchewan communities. No appointment is needed at these sites. Drive-through and walk-in vaccine clinics in the province are not operating on a fixed schedule. Check here for the latest drive-thru and walk-in clinics.