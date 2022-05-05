How to have your pet prepared for an emergency: OSPCA

Pets are people too, when it comes to evacuating during an emergency.

During National Emergency Preparedness Week, May 1 to 7, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) urges pet owners to include a packet of necessities for their pooch or feline.

"When it comes to an emergency, we want you to remember your pet," said Alison Cross, OSPCA.

"We don't want any animal to be left behind or to suffer as a result of a natural disaster or unplanned emergency."

Cross suggests keeping a bowl with pet food, a leash/collar, medication, blankets and toys for your furry friend.

A full list of items to include in your pet's kit is available online, plus instructions to receive a free decal to display on a window or door to let emergency crews know there are pets in the house.

"If you have to rush out of your home in an emergency, you want to be able to just grab the bag and go, and it's got everything you need for the immediate care for your pet for a few days," she said.

Cross also suggests bringing your pet to the specific meet-up spot when practicing your family's emergency evacuation to make them familiar with the route.

"Also designate the person in the family who will get the animal to the safe place," Cross adds.