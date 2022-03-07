How to help maximize fuel efficiency as gas prices spike

The pain at the pumps continues, as the price of fuel jumped once again over the weekend.

Most stations in Waterloo Region are advertising just over $1.80 per litre Monday, with some stations closer to $1.85 per litre.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) says there are a few small habits drivers can adopt that can really add up when it comes to fuel efficiency.

Teresa Di Felice with CAA South Central Ontario says her number one tip is to practise good habits when it comes to accelerating and stopping.

“Something called jack rabbit starts, which is that rapid, put your foot to the pedal rather quickly, or hard braking. This can impact your fuel economy anywhere from 15 to 30 per cent on the highway or anywhere from 10 to 40 per cent in stop-and-go traffic,” Di Felice said.

Instead of adding wear and tear to your brakes, coasting to decelerate is suggested because it also means your foot is on the gas less often, saving fuel.

Di Felice went on to say that speed counts too. She suggests sticking to the speed limit is a good idea for many reasons, including the fact that it can help save gas.

According to the CAA, fuel efficiency deceases by seven to 14 per cent once a vehicle is travelling over 90 km/h.

If you are travelling over 90 km/h, that’s when Di Felice says cruise control is most useful in terms of fuel economy.

“As long as the weather conditions are safe and the roads aren’t slippery [cruise control] can really help you keep an even pace on the highway.”

In terms of vehicle maintenance, the Di Felice says keeping tires properly inflated is key.

“If your tires are under-inflated for instance, you tend to use more gas,” Di Felice said, in comparison to fully-inflated.

She says especially during pothole season, when vehicles can take more of a beating on the road, it’s a good idea to check tire pressure at least once a month.

Keeping a vehicle‘s weight down as much as possible can make a minor impact as well. If bike racks or other accessories are not needed in certain seasons, they can decrease the weight of a vehicle and ultimately save a little gas.

Lastly, Di Felice says idling can be an obvious gas guzzling habit, so it’s important to remember, especially on cold days, that cars may not need to warm up as long as we once thought.

“Cars today, even if your car is several years old, don’t need to warm up that long,” she added. “You’re better letting it come up to regular temperatures, operating temperatures, by just starting the car, giving it a few seconds and moving.”

She says the same habit is effective with warmer weather and air conditioning season.

“You might just want to be able to roll your windows down and use regular air in order to save some fuel efficiency.”

LOCAL GAS PRICES

According to Gasbuddy.com, gas will cost anywhere from $1.77 to $1.85 per litre in Waterloo Region.

As for Guelph, the price ranges from $1.83 to $1.85 per litre.

In Brantford, gas costs between $1.73 and $1.84 per litre.

In Toronto and much of the GTA, a litre will cost anywhere from $1.79 on the low end to $1.84 on the high end.