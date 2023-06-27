How to help prevent wildfires in Sask. this long weekend

With about half of all wildfires starting at the hands of people, there are a few practices that residents can follow to make sure they do not start a wildfire.

Jamie Markowsky, public education program manager for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says there are many things the public can do to prevent wildfires.

“Make sure if you are going out and about that there are no fire bans in your area, keep water easily accessible,” Markowsky said.

“When you’re done with your fire don’t just walk away, make sure to actually soak it and stir it, make sure the coals are cold.”

Markowsky said if you also are out in an ATV make sure you have the vehicle’s spark arrestor well cleaned and maintained and have fire suppression equipment with you.

There are currently 32 active wildfires burning in Saskatchewan with four considered not contained.

“It’s been a very busy fire season,” Markowsky said. “The five-year average for fires this time of year is 182 and we’ve had 248 [wildfires] so far this year, so it’s been a very busy season.”

Markowsky said they are hoping the number of wildfires stays relatively low for the remainder of the season but added it’s very hard to predict.

“About 50 per cent of fires are lightning-caused which there’s not anything people can do about that, but the other ones are human-caused,” he said.

“When you have those human caused fires you’re taking away resources from the lightning-caused fires.”

Current fire bans in Saskatchewan can be read here.