How to keep porch pirates from stealing your parcels

The holiday season is prime time for package thefts, and the Winnipeg Police Service is offering some tips to ensure your gifts don't get stolen.

Const. Garnie McIntyre with the WPS said there are two main ways porch pirates work.

"There's a crime of opportunity where they're walking by, they see the package on the porch, and they think, 'okay, I got the opportunity I'm going to seize it,'" said McIntyre.

"The other is that we actually have heard of people following the delivery trucks, and quite literally as soon as the person drops it off, they snag it."

McIntyre said the best way to prevent package theft is to focus on the delivery method of your parcels.

"Most people take the time when they're online shopping to figure out the best prices. If they do their homework, what we're suggesting is take the time to look at the delivery options," he said.

McIntyre recommends having somebody at home when your package is set to arrive or having a neighbour grab it for you.

"There are so many different delivery options that you can have, but also let your neighbours know. Let your friends know. Let your family know that you are going to get a package so that they can be there to take it, or they can be there to sign for it."

You can skip the chance of a package being stolen entirely if you pick up the purchase in person.

"You can use curbside pickup and help a fellow Manitoban out shopping there," said McIntyre. "If you can support local, support Manitoba 100 per cent."

If a package is stolen, McIntyre said it should be reported, so police know where to keep an eye on.

"It is so important that any time something gets taken from you, it is reported so we can follow up and have our resources where they are needed."