How to keep your home safe from water damage as the snow melts

After experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date in Manitoba, residents are facing a high risk of water damage this spring.

According to CAA Manitoba’s Heather Mack, water damage is an issue every year in Manitoba, but this year there is “quite a large risk.”

“This year, that extra snowfall put us in more of a vulnerable position for sure. Water damage is the leading cause for all property damage in Canada right now,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

Mack noted that some common issues in Manitoba this year are ice damming on roofs and snow up against homes that could potentially seep into the basement.

“There’s a lot of preventative maintenance that people should be doing right about now,” she said.

Mack explained that homeowners should pay attention to three things – their roof, downspouts and foundation,

She said they should be looking for any ice buildup, as well as moisture or leaks happening around doors and windows.

When it comes to getting help, Mack suggested that sometimes it’s best to seek out a professional.

“When it comes to things like ice dams on your roof, you can actually do a lot of damage to your roof if you try to do it yourself, so in that case it’s best to call a professional,” she said.

However, there are some things homeowners can do themselves such as maintaining their back flow valve, checking their sump pump, installing flood shields around windows, and putting water sensors in the basement.

Mack said it’s best to keep an eye out for potential water leakage all year round.

“Even things like raking the snow off your roof when it happens can help lead to lower risk in the spring, so (it’s) always best to keep an eye on potential water damage in your house,” she said.

