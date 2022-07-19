How to keep your pets cool amid the summer heat

As the thermometer is set to hit the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday — reaching approximately 40C with the humidity — staying cool is at the top of mind for many Londoners this week.

But the same should also go for family pets, and that is something London’s Humane Society wants pet owners to remember.

The Humane Society of London and Middlesex posted on social media Tuesday a PSA on pets and the summer heat, including a list of tips to keep your furry four-legged friends cool and safe this summer.

Much like children, the biggest concern for pets in the summer months is being left inside a hot car.

According to the Humane Society, “within just an hour of sitting out in the summer sun, a car can reach unbearable temperatures – ranging from 35 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius.”

The Humane Society adds that in high temperatures, it only takes minutes of being left inside a hot car before irreparable damage is done to a pet’s body and brain. Leaving the windows open has little effect on the temperature.

Signs of distress include vomiting, excessive drooling, weakness, convulsions, exaggerated panting, or not panting altogether.

If you do see a pet left inside a car that is exhibiting signs of distress, the organization cautions against smashing the windows of the vehicle to rescue the pet, as doing so can leave a person criminally liable for damages. Instead, the Humane Society recommends taking down the vehicle’s licence plate, make, model and location, and then calling 9-1-1 for help.

The Humane Society advises pet owners to restrict outdoor activities on hot summer days between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. when temperatures reach 40C with the humidex.

Certain breeds with flat faces, such as pugs, are also more susceptible to heat stroke because they can’t pant as effectively.

These breeds, and also elderly, overweight and young dogs, and those with health conditions, should be kept inside air conditioned rooms as much as possible.

Pet owners should ensure their pet has access to fresh water and shade when spending time outdoors. In addition, owners should avoid walking their pets on asphalt on hot days to prevent burns on their paws.

The Humane Society recommends that giving your pets a haircut during the summer is okay, but advises owners to leave at least one inch of fur. Doing so protects against sunburn and hot temperatures.

While pets that are kept indoors might become bored and potentially mischievous, the Humane Society recommends keeping pets entertained with “puzzle toys, snuffle mats, and treat-dispensing balls” and adds “another great way to keep your pet entertained is by teaching them new tricks!”