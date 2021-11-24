How to make needles less scary for kids before their COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta Health Services has updated its website to include information, tips and even games to help kids prepare to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The website also includes information for parents who might be worried about whether the shot is safe for kids.

Kids can play an interactive game where they fight “COVID-zilla,”, while parents can watch numerous videos with tips from experts on how to make getting the shot as easy as possible.

“Don’t tell them it won’t hurt,” Ottawa Public Health Nurse Katie Souliere said. “Tell them it will feel like a little pinch, being honest is important.”

While honesty is the best policy, Souliere says you don’t need to tell very young kids too far in advance, which can create anxiety.

You can also bring something to distract and comfort your kids, like a favourite stuffy or blanket, music, or videos on a tablet or phone, AHS says..

If pain is the primary concern, numbing creams can be purchased inexpensively at pharmacies, and will be offered at clinics.

According to AHS, more than 25 per cent of adults and 60 per cent of children are afraid of needles.