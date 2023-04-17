How to make your own advance care plan

Manitoba health-care providers are reminding the public about the importance of having an advance care plan in place today, before you need it.

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority Nursing Professional Lead Brandy Stadnyk told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg’s Rachel Lagacé it is important to be ready so that you and your family are prepared to make decisions in trying situations.

“People don't think about what they would like in terms of their future health care before they get sick,” Stadnyk said in an interview Monday.

“So now they've been in a car accident, they've had a heart attack, a stroke, or something unexpected has happened, that now they're in the hospital, and they have to make these hard decisions at the point that they're already in a stressful situation.”

Types of decisions to be made ahead of time – what kind of quality of life do you value, how important is longevity to you, as well as any spiritual, religious or cultural beliefs.

Stadnyk said these wishes should be communicated to your family or loved ones ahead of time so they can advocate for you if you are unable to do so.

The WRHA has a workbook on its website to help Winnipeggers put an advance care plan in place. It also contains a link to fill out a Health Care Directive, which allows Manitobans to express wishes about the amount and type of health care and treatment they want to receive should they be unable to communicate this themselves.

Stadnyk said you should keep this document in a safe place, and tell your loved ones where that is. She notes putting it on the fridge can be helpful, as emergency medical responders are trained to look for it there, and will take it with them to the hospital.

She adds deciding whether to sign up to be an organ or tissue donor is important, as well as telling your family about that decision.

“With the electronic registry, your next of kin is contacted in the event you become eligible for organ or tissue donation, but the family receiving that call is the one that ultimately makes up this final decision," she said.

"Making sure your wishes are known is just so very important.”

- With files from CTV's Rachel Lagacé