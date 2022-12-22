How to navigate the roadways when the snow hits: OPP
Essex County OPP are sharing some winter driving tips to help motorists navigate the roadways in snowy conditions.
Special weather statements have turned into winter storm watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario.
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a winter storm warning expected Friday into Saturday.
"Be prepared for the unexpected. Give yourself some extra time if possible and remember, road safety is everyone's responsibility. We want everyone to get to their destination safely this holiday season," said Essex County OPP Detachment Commander, Insp. Angela Ferguson.
Here are some tips from OPP:
- · Winter tires. Having winter tires can improve traction in frost, snow, and icy conditions, and shorten the braking distance of your vehicle.
- · Plan-ahead and check the weather forecast before heading out. If there are adverse weather conditions, delay your trip if possible. You can use Ontario 511 to check road conditions here: Ontario 511 (511on.ca), twitter: @511Ontario.
- · Properly clean the ice and snow from your windows, lights, mirrors, and roof. This will assist with visibility, as well as help avoid having ice and debris falling off your vehicle.
- · Drive according to the conditions. Many collisions on our roadways occur because drivers are travelling too fast for the road conditions.
- · Turn off the cruise control on wet, snowy, or icy pavement. It can reduce your reaction time and vehicle control.
- · Steer gently on curves and slippery conditions. Hard braking, quick acceleration, and sudden gear changes can cause you to skid.
- · Give other vehicles room. It can take vehicles longer to stop in slippery conditions, so be sure to leave adequate room between you and other vehicles.
- · Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes warm clothing, a shovel, booster cables, high energy foods, flashlight, matches and a candle.