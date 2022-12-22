How to navigate the roadways when the snow hits: OPP

Essex County OPP are sharing some winter driving tips to help motorists navigate the roadways in snowy conditions.

Special weather statements have turned into winter storm watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a winter storm warning expected Friday into Saturday.

"Be prepared for the unexpected. Give yourself some extra time if possible and remember, road safety is everyone's responsibility. We want everyone to get to their destination safely this holiday season," said Essex County OPP Detachment Commander, Insp. Angela Ferguson.

Here are some tips from OPP: