How to prevent avian flu? B.C. announces free seminars for Vancouver Island region

British Columbia's agriculture ministry is holding a series of seminars for poultry owners on Vancouver Island and Salt Spring Island, in an effort to help stop the spread of avian flu in the region.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food on Wednesday announced it would hold three information seminars for small-flock poultry farmers in the Comox Valley, the Cowichan Valley and on Salt Spring Island from Oct. 12 to 14.

The province says the seminars are geared towards protecting birds from the virus, identifying symptoms and risks of contraction, and preparing for potential impacts on flocks if birds become sick.

Since mid-April, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed 22 cases of avian influenza in communities throughout B.C.

The risk of avian flu increases each spring and fall with the migration of waterfowl and other birds to and within B.C., according to the agriculture ministry.

The province says the October sessions will be led by veterinary specialists, who will provide a free biosecurity kit to attendees.

There is no cost to attend the sessions but seating is limited and registration is mandatory.

Attendees can register online here.

Session information

• Glenora Community Hall, 3660 Glenora Rd., Duncan, B.C. from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Merville Hall, 1245 Fenwick Rd., Merville, B.C., from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13

• Lions Club of Salt Spring Island, 103 Bonnet Ave., Salt Spring Island, B.C., from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14