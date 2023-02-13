How to protect your finances, identity before swiping right this Valentine’s Day

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, which may have many people thinking about finding a special someone on a dating app, but there are romance scams out there that could leave you with more than hurt feelings.

The Better Business Bureau Atlantic has identified three scams prevalent on dating apps right now that people should be aware of.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Kristin Matthews, a marketing communications manager with Better Business Bureau Atlantic, says cryptocurrency scams have become more popular during the pandemic.

“People may be on a dating app, they meet someone, they start talking, getting personal and this person is very quick to want to get off the app. So they might want to go through text, we’ve heard a lot of WhatsApp and email, and what happens is they kind of start buttering this person up a little bit.”

Matthews says the scammer then may mention a family member who owns a “successful” cryptocurrency investment firm overseas that they should invest in.

“So once you actually fall for that, send the money, you pretty much are blocked on all platforms and unfortunately you never get that investment back,” she says.

MONEY MULES

Matthews says people may face legal implications for participating in a money mules scam.

While the end result may be different, they often start off the same way as a cryptocurrency scam -- talking to someone on a dating app who quickly wants to get off of it.

“What they may say too with this kind of scam is they may frame themselves as a successful business person and that they’re overseas and that’s why they can’t meet.”

Matthews says the scammer may then ask you to wire money to send to a charitable organization and they’ll ask you to send that money through pre-paid gift cards, cryptocurrency or a wire transfer.

“And obviously those are very untraceable means of payment,” she adds. “So once you send that money you’re never going to recuperate it. And if you’re caught sending that money … that could lead to legal implications for you because it’s actually stolen money.”

IDENTITY THEFT

Matthews says romance scammers may try to steal your identity by simply asking for really personal information.

“So maybe they’ll try to find out the answers to your security questions, like your mother’s maiden name or the street that you grew up on, or they may actually ask you for financial information,” she says.

Matthews says people may not realize how emotionally manipulative the scammers are.

“I think a lot of people may kind of sit here and be like, ‘How do people fall for this type of scam?’ but it’s because of that emotional element in there. So if you do end up sharing personal or financial information with a scammer it could lead to stealing your identity down the line, unfortunately.”

RED FLAGS

Matthews says the biggest red flag people should look out for on dating apps is someone asking for money via pre-paid gift cards or wire transfers.

“If anybody is asking you to send money in those forms, that’s a huge red flag. And especially if you’ve never met this person in person, then do not send money to somebody you don’t know. Same goes for sharing your personal and financial information – do not share that to somebody you’ve never met in person.”

Thankfully, she says there’s a few things app users can do to verify other people’s legitimacy.

“You can actually reverse image search their photos that they’re using on Google and that will come up with all the different hits that are online,” Matthews says. “So if it comes up with a bunch of different hits, it’s probably not the person that you’re talking to.”

If that happens, Matthews says you can question the scammer.

“Question them on details that they may have said in their dating profile or that they’ve told you and they may kind of get caught in their web of lies once you start asking them more in-detail questions. So those are a few things I would recommend to just either look out for or to not do.”