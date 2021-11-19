How to register Alberta children for the COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Friday and doses are expected to arrive in Alberta the week of Nov. 22, the province said Friday afternoon.

Alberta plans to begin to vaccinate children late next week should shipments arrive on time.

To register a five- to 11-year-old, click here.

There are more than 390,000 Alberta children in this age group.

Children under the age of 12 who are not vaccinated will still have access to places participating in Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, the government said.

Pfizer's is the only vaccine approved for five- to 11-year-olds.

As of Friday, 82.8 per cent of Albertans aged 12 or older had multiple vaccine doses.