How to safely celebrate Thanksgiving in Alberta this year amid COVID-19

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, many Albertans may be wondering how they can safely celebrate the holiday amid a fourth wave of COVID-19.

How you're able to enjoy Thanksgiving in Alberta depends on whether you're planning to be inside or outside, and whether or not you're vaccinated.

Currently, indoor social gatherings are allowed but limited to 10 vaccinated people and no more than two households.

Indoor social gatherings are not permitted for vaccine-eligible people who are unvaccinated.

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 200 people, with two metres physical distancing at all times.

"We need all Albertans to do their part in protecting the health system by preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving weekend," Alberta Health Services spokesperson Tom McMillan said.

"We have seen in the past that long weekends can spark new cases or even outbreaks as families and friends gather together.

"We all need to limit our in-person contacts as much as possible. Let’s embrace not only the letter of the rules in place, but the spirit of them."

On Friday, the province reported 1,066 hospitalizations, including 263 ICU admissions, and 1,630 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases sit at 20,215.

Alberta added 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing its pandemic death toll to 2,731.

Out of eligible Albertans, 83.8 have one vaccine dose and 74.5 are fully vaccinated.