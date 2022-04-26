How to save money on produce by growing your own

Madison Anholt says she's concerned about the cost of eating healthy.

This year the price of vegetables is forecasted to increase between five to seven per cent, according to the 2022 Food Prices Report, due to both inflation and higher gas prices.

“It’s really concerning for someone as young as myself, you know, I’m still a student and it’s really concerning that it’s hard to eat healthy when prices are so extreme,” said Anholt, who is the garden supervisor at Wilson’s.

She says people can save money by growing their own produce.

University of Saskatchewan greenhouse manager Jackie Bantle recommends gardeners should plant with seeds if they want to cut costs.

“The transplants are more expensive than seeds, but some things must be transplanted. So, things like tomatoes and peppers, all those things like really warm temperatures. If you seed those they’ll never mature in our growing season,” Bantle said.

One way to save money on transplants and take advantage of Saskatchewan’s short growing season is to start a few plants indoors.

“Take your little potato tubers, and set them on a countertop with light, and because there’s light they won’t sprout really long, like they would in storage."

Bantle then advises waiting until the May long weekend, when the ground is thawed, to transfer plants outside.