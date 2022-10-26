How to save on home hydro bills this winter

With temperatures beginning to drop, many people in Waterloo region will be touching the thermostat to turn up the heat.

However, with several energy companies increasing hydro rates, kicking on the furnace can be one expense too many.

To help offset rising prices, United Way Simcoe-Muskoka offers the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) to help support families in need.

“We work very closely with energy providers across the province, so we can keep the lights on for those that need support,” said Brian Shelley with United Way. “Households are entitled to claim up to $1000 a year if they qualify as a low income household.”

Last year LEAP helped roughly 3,800 families across Ontario – this year that number has nearly tripled. Shelley said since January, $6.6 million has been administered, supporting over 9,000 households.

He said inflation and rising food prices are leading more people to join the program.

“A family that is living paycheck to paycheck have a choice, it's either feed your family, pay your hydro bill, or pay your rent. Two of those choices get you evicted. So often families are going without feeding their families, unless they can access funds like this,” Shelley said.

Reep Green Solutions, an environmental organization in Kitchener, also offered some advice on how to keep costs low.

Brendan Schaeffer, a registered energy adviser suggests keeping windows and doors securely closed.

“Try not to open your windows at night,” he said. “Sometimes people will open their windows at night to let some air in. You’re letting money flow right out the window when you do that. So try to turn down the thermostat and keep the windows closed.”

He also said to program the thermostat so that it’s only heating the home when you’re there.

“If you’re not using all the rooms in the house, maybe closing off the room you’re not using. Closing the doors and close the heating registers if you can. That way you’re only heating the spaces you’re actually using,” Schaeffer said.

There are also long-term fixes that can help, such as adding insulation in your house or upgrading your heating system to a heat pump.

He said these changes could save up to 50 per cent of the energy bill.