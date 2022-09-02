How to see a movie for $3 in Regina this weekend

Film lovers will be able to see a movie on the big screen for just $3 in Regina on Saturday for the first-ever National Cinema Day.

The city’s Cineplex Southland and Normanview locations will be participating, as well as Landmark Cinemas in east Regina. Moviegoers will be able to see a film in any format, at any time for just $3.

Theatres from across the country are taking part in National Cinema Day, with more than 3,000 locations offering the discount.

The day is meant to celebrate moviegoing as theatres bounce back from shutdowns related to the pandemic.

"Moviegoing is back and it is great to see our industry coming together and rallying behind National Cinema Day," Movie Theatre Association of Canada executive director Nuria Bronfman said in a statement.

"Nothing matches watching movies together with friends and family at a theatre.”

You can purchase your $3 tickets at the participating theatres, Landmark online, or Cineplex online.

With files from CTVNews.ca