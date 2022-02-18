How to spend Family Day long weekend in Edmonton

Here's how you can spend Family Day weekend in Edmonton.

EVENTS

Silver Skate Festival

This long-standing tradition at Hawrelak Park kicked off Feb. 11 and runs until the 21st. The Silver Skate Festival features food, music, snow and ice sculptures, and other river valley activities.

Family Week at TWOSE

Try your hand at DNA extraction, or experience what it's like to lose hand-eye coordination in space at Telus World of Science Edmonton Feb. 16-21.

All-Canadian Winter

Family Day falls within the University of Alberta Botanic Garden's All-Canadian Winter event offered Jan. 29 through March. 13. The 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. event is an opportunity to stroll through the winter garden, try kicksledding or snowshoeing, and enjoy music and food around a fire.

Little Ray's exhibit

A sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons and more are at West Edmonton Mall until the end of March, hosted by the exotic animal rescue Little Ray's Nature Centres.

Elk Island Snowshoe and Stargaze

Elk Island National Park is hosting a guided snowshoe hike around Astotin Lake in the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve.

SPORTS

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Edmonton Oil Kings

The Oil Kings face off against the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday and Winnipeg Ice on Monday at Rogers Place.

Family Fishing Weekend

Family Day weekend is one of two weeks in Alberta throughout the year during which no fishing licence is required.

Tubing at Edmonton Ski Club

Go tubing in Edmonton's river valley at the Edmonton Ski Club.

Elks season ticket flash sale

The Edmonton Elks' promotion offer to new season ticket holders opens on Family Day. For three days, a limited number of regular season tickets will be available for $99.

CHARITABLE

11th Annual Stollery Family Day Classic

Eighty-three hockey teams will take part in the 11th Annual Stollery Family Day Classic at the Terwillegar Community Rec Centre Feb. 18-21. Since 2011, the event has raised $3.2 million for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and Hockey Edmonton.

Together at the Table Event

On Feb. 21, Food Banks Alberta is hosting a free virtual dinner and a show, headlined by Edmonton's Stump Kitchen's Alexis Hillyard, who will lead the cooking demonstration, and magician Michael Bourada.

SHOWS

That's Entertainment, by The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

The Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra are putting on performances of That’s Entertainment! Celebrating the Hollywood Film Musical on Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The Frozen Princess Bride

The Frozen Princess Bride is a two-act musical comedy written for kids and put on by the Jubilations Theatre. The Saturday event comes with a meal, and runs until March. 26.

International Festival of Winter Cinema

Catch the wrap up of the International Festival of Winter Cinema at Hawrelak Park. The event features cinema with winter, alpine, and polar themes of any style or genre.