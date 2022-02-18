How to spend Family Day long weekend in Edmonton
Here's how you can spend Family Day weekend in Edmonton.
EVENTS
Silver Skate Festival
This long-standing tradition at Hawrelak Park kicked off Feb. 11 and runs until the 21st. The Silver Skate Festival features food, music, snow and ice sculptures, and other river valley activities.
Family Week at TWOSE
Try your hand at DNA extraction, or experience what it's like to lose hand-eye coordination in space at Telus World of Science Edmonton Feb. 16-21.
All-Canadian Winter
Family Day falls within the University of Alberta Botanic Garden's All-Canadian Winter event offered Jan. 29 through March. 13. The 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. event is an opportunity to stroll through the winter garden, try kicksledding or snowshoeing, and enjoy music and food around a fire.
Little Ray's exhibit
A sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons and more are at West Edmonton Mall until the end of March, hosted by the exotic animal rescue Little Ray's Nature Centres.
Elk Island Snowshoe and Stargaze
Elk Island National Park is hosting a guided snowshoe hike around Astotin Lake in the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve.
SPORTS
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Sunday.
Edmonton Oil Kings
The Oil Kings face off against the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday and Winnipeg Ice on Monday at Rogers Place.
Family Fishing Weekend
Family Day weekend is one of two weeks in Alberta throughout the year during which no fishing licence is required.
Tubing at Edmonton Ski Club
Go tubing in Edmonton's river valley at the Edmonton Ski Club.
Elks season ticket flash sale
The Edmonton Elks' promotion offer to new season ticket holders opens on Family Day. For three days, a limited number of regular season tickets will be available for $99.
CHARITABLE
11th Annual Stollery Family Day Classic
Eighty-three hockey teams will take part in the 11th Annual Stollery Family Day Classic at the Terwillegar Community Rec Centre Feb. 18-21. Since 2011, the event has raised $3.2 million for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and Hockey Edmonton.
Together at the Table Event
On Feb. 21, Food Banks Alberta is hosting a free virtual dinner and a show, headlined by Edmonton's Stump Kitchen's Alexis Hillyard, who will lead the cooking demonstration, and magician Michael Bourada.
SHOWS
That's Entertainment, by The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra
The Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra are putting on performances of That’s Entertainment! Celebrating the Hollywood Film Musical on Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The Frozen Princess Bride
The Frozen Princess Bride is a two-act musical comedy written for kids and put on by the Jubilations Theatre. The Saturday event comes with a meal, and runs until March. 26.
International Festival of Winter Cinema
Catch the wrap up of the International Festival of Winter Cinema at Hawrelak Park. The event features cinema with winter, alpine, and polar themes of any style or genre.