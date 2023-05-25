How to spend the last weekend of May in Vancouver: Check out these 8 unique events

There’s just three weeks left to enjoy spring in Vancouver before the official start of summer. A variety of events—from farmers market meetups to nostalgic movie marathons—are scheduled for the last weekend of May, providing locals with plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate.

DANCE ALL DAY

There’s no shortage of nighttime dance parties in this city—but one organized for Saturday afternoon could benefit those who prefer an early bedtime.

Souled Out, an 11-piece band, will provide the music for the “Saturday Afternoon Dance” happening at Hero’s Welcome from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cover is $10 at the door, and the location is 3917 Main St.

SING (FOR UKRAINE) ALL NIGHT

When the dancing is done, you’ll be able to catch the city’s Ukrainian community singing karaoke in Burnaby for a fundraiser benefiting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Biercraft at 8902 University High St. is hosting the unique event, which costs $20 at the door.

“Get ready to groove to the hottest Ukrainian hits and experience the energy and excitement of Ukrainian Karaoke Night with Hromada Live Entertainment,” reads the event listing.

A professional Ukrainian DJ, Nikita Shalyha, will be in charge of the tunes and attendees have the chance to win a painting by the Ukrainian artist Andrii Chebotaru.

“Your participation will make a real different in the lives of Ukrainian soldiers defending their country’s sovereignty and independence,” organizers wrote online.

SPRING CLEAN WITH A TEAM

There’s no ‘I’ in clean—or party—which is why like-minded residents of Vancouver’s West End are teaming up this Saturday for a garbage-clearing extravaganza.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to “The West Community Clean-up and BBQ Party,” which is set to run from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet outside the Gordon Neighbourhood House—which is coordinating the event—where they’ll receive a short orientation before being broken up into small groups to complete a clean-up route.

One the dirty work is done, volunteers can return to the meeting point for a free barbeque.

“This event is a great way to meet neighbours, enjoy some time outdoors and beautify your neighbourhood,” the Facebook event page reads.

The West End Business Improvement Association is funding the event, which is the first of six scheduled to take place over the summer

Supplies such as litter pickers, gloves and garbage bags will be provided to volunteers.

Capacity is limited, and registration is required online through Eventbrite, by emailing welcome@gordonhouse.org, or by calling 604-683-2554.

For those looking to get rid of garbage, the Rotary Club of Vancouver Yaletown is hosting a community paper shredding day on Saturday as well.

The so-called Shred-A-Thon begins at 1050 Expo Boulevard at 10 a.m., and a shredding truck will be there until 2 p.m.

Documents can be disposed of by donation, with all funds benefitting the organizer.

FOSTER COMMUNITY

A unique tent is popping up at the Riley Park Farmers’ Market on Saturday—one operated by a collective called East Van Cohousing.

The group will be there to provide information about an upcoming 35 to 42 unit cohousing project slated for 2732-2758 Duke Street, a 10-minute walk from the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station.

East Van Cohousing estimates each unit will be in the range of $1,100 per square foot—similar to other condos in the area—but unique because future residents will collaboratively design the space through a series of workshops this summer.

“Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of a collaborative community!” the group wrote on social media.

Later that night, another community event offers a chance to meet residents of Mount Pleasant.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tenth Church at 11 West 10th Ave. plans to host a board game night in the Upper East Hall.

RETURN TO THE FUTURE, THRICE

The Rio Theatre is screening four Michael J. Fox films this Saturday—starting with “Still” a documentary about the Canadian actor, his rise to Hollywood stardom in the 80s and the impact of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis at age 29.

Following that movie, which starts at 4 p.m., the theatre will be playing the “Back to the Future” trilogy. “Great Scott! We thought the time was right to go back, way back, to 1985... And revisit Robert Zemeckis' original 80s classic, Back to the Future.” reads Rio Theatre’s website. “But we’re not just screening the original…We're (finally, after countless requests!) doing a marathon viewing of all three films.”

Part one begins at 6:15 p.m., which the next two will be screened at 8:45 and 11 p.m., respectively.

Individual tickets start at $8.42, while a trilogy pass costs $23.42.

GET GRAFFITI ON YOUR FACE, LITERARILY

For the first time since February 2020—the month before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared—Real Vancouver Writers’ Series is hosting an in-person reading event.

“We Will Graffiti Your Face” is the name of the literary affair, which will feature “six incredible readers, books for sale and high-quality print posters,” according to the organizers.

Dina Del Bucchia and Sean Cranbury are hosting the free event. The lineup of readers includes Hope Lauterbach, Emi Sasagawa, Jake Byrne, Dominque Cormier-Bernier, Wanda John-Kehewin and beni xiao.