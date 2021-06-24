How to stay cool during B.C.'s heatwave: Health Canada

Vancouver Island residents are being warned of an upcoming heatwave that could push temperatures into the high 30s this weekend.

With temperatures already on the rise, Health Canada has several tips on how to stay cool during the record-breaking forecasted heatwave.

Health Canada recommends:

Drinking lots of cool liquids, particularly water

Wearing loose, light-coloured clothing and wide-brimmed hats

Apply plenty of sunscreen

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, and taking frequent breaks in cool areas

Monitoring yourself and others for signs of heat-related illness, including: dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark tallow urine, and changes of behaviour in children such as sleepiness or temper tantrums.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of the above symptoms while in extreme heat, Health Canada recommends calling 911 immediately. While waiting for help, it's recommended that you move into a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of skin or clothing of possible, and fan the individual.

To prepare your home for heat, Health Canada suggest making sure that devices such as fans, ceiling fans and air conditions are working. If it is safe to do so, you can also leave your windows open overnight to let cooler air in.

Health Canada also recommends that you have friends, neighbours, or family members check in on you in case you need help.

People who are most at risk of suffering from a heat-related illnesses are people aged 65 or older, infants and children, and people who perform physical work outdoors, according to the health agency.

"Give your body time to recover after being in the heat," says Health Canada. Meanwhile WorkSafeBC is reminding employers to make sure there are procedures in place at work sites during hot conditions.

"In the last three years, there have been almost 100 accepted claims for work-related injuries caused by heat stress — and these are preventable injuries," said Barry Nakahara, senior manager of prevention field services at WorkSafeBC in a statement Wednesday.

"We’re reminding workers and employers to take steps to prevent heat stress. This includes reducing exposure to the sun wherever possible, drinking lots of water, wearing the right clothes, and taking rest breaks in cool, well-ventilated areas," he said.

Heat warnings are in effect for most of B.C.'s coast, including Greater Victoria to Nanaimo, Courtenay, Campbell River, the southern Gulf Islands and inland Vancouver Island communities.