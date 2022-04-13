How to stay safe if your basement floods

With all the rain being forecasted in the northeast over the next couple of days, Greater Sudbury Utilities wants you to know what to do if your basement floods.

With 20 to 40 mm of rain expected to fall in northeastern Ontario by late Thursday morning, Environment Canada has issued a series of rainfall warnings for communities from Wawa to Kirkland Lake and Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa.

Because the spring thaw is underway and the ground is still frozen, the ability to absorb the rain is greatly reduced and has the potential to cause flooding in low-lying areas.

"Unfortunately, basement flooding happens sometimes when spring showers are coupled with snowmelt," said Wendy Watson, the utility company's director of communications. "And in the event of basement flooding, safety is the number one priority – it should be taken very seriously."

Flooding can cause a heightened risk of electrical shock that could potentially cause injury or death and electricity can move through water or wet flooring, officials said.

The Electrical Safety Authority said these tips can save lives:

Do not enter your basement if the water is above the level of electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnace, or is near your electrical panel.

Call your local electric utility immediately if the water has risen above outlets, baseboard heaters or your furnace, covers power cords, or is near the electrical panel. Arrange for them to disconnect power to your home.

Watch out for downed powerlines in flood-affected areas. If you see one, stay back the length of a school bus (10 metres). Call 911 and your local electric utility to report it.

If you have been evacuated due to imminent flooding, move electrical appliances to an area above the expected flood level or out of your home and do not use them if they have come into contact with floodwater.

If you have water contact or damage to your electrical system upon returning home after a flood it is recommended: