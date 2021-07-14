How to talk to people about their vaccine status

As more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the question of whether someone has had their shot or not is becoming more common. However, it may not be a simple conversation to have.

Barber Bryan Nieva has been booked solid for weeks, with people cutting their hair as restrictions have started to loosen.

He said the pandemic comes up a lot in conversation.

"There is not one conversation in my day where it doesn't,” said Nieva, a barber at the Loving Barbers Co.

Sometimes those conversations include questions about whether he’s vaccinated.

"People have been asking, but we’re not going out of our way to ask ourselves. It's more of a personal issue I'd say,” Nieva said.

Kerry Bowman, a University of Toronto bioethics and global health professor, said there's nothing stopping people from asking about vaccination status, but others don’t necessarily have to answer.

"I don't believe people are obliged to answer because this is essentially health information,” Bowman said.

For service providers that are in close contact with customers, like barbers, estheticians or massage therapists, Bowman suggests posting staff vaccine status and policies for clients to see, because for some people the conversation is very personal.

"To answer that question may push them into a position where they have to disclose the fact that, you know what, they have a cancer diagnosis, or something that they are really not prepared to enter into a conversation about with all kinds of people,” Bowman said.

There's also worries that questions or mandatory vaccination policies could lead to human rights concerns.

"It’s like people being discriminated against or treated adversely because they haven’t received a vaccination or having difficulty gaining access to vaccination or for reasons cannot be vaccinated,” said Karen Sharma, acting executive director of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission.

Sharma cautioned there would be limited circumstances where a vaccine mandate is required, like a direct health-care service.

"Even where you think it’s necessary to put those requirements in place, you still think about what kind of accommodations and supports you can offer to individuals,” Sharma said.

Nieva said since he is vaccinated and follows public health advice, there’s no need to require clients to do anything but show up.

"Whether or not you decide to be vaccinated or not be vaccinated it shouldn’t affect the fact that you can get a haircut,” he said.

The Manitoba Human Rights Commission worries those who are experiencing homelessness may face barriers because they may not have access to the vaccination card.

It also said youth may not have access to a second dose due to Pfizer shortages.