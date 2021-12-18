How to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on yourself or your child
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
The Ontario government is handing out up to two million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for use at home over the Christmas holidays. School students in Ottawa are also being sent home with testing kits over their break.
Here are some guides on how to use these tests:
How-to guide from Ontario Health
Can't see this guide? Click here.
How to test yourself with BTNX Rapid Response™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test At Home by CTV Ottawa on Scribd
VIDEO: How to use a COVID-19 antigen test at home from Ontario Health
Can't see this video? Click here.
VIDEO: Rapid antigen testing for asymptomatic students from Ontario Government
Can't see this video? Click here.
-
Gifts for kids stuck in the hospital over ChristmasA caravan of vehicles, some decked out in lights, passed through the Legacy neighbourhood Saturday collecting toys.
-
Community coming together to spread holiday cheer in RiverbendVolunteers went door-to-door in the Riverbend neighbourhood Saturday delivering special packages to families in need.
-
Fire crews battle Huntsville house fireFire crews in Huntsville spent several hours working to extinguish a house fire Saturday night.
-
TTC to leave bus windows open to improve air circulation onboard amid COVID-19 concernsThe TTC has announced that windows on its buses will remain open starting this weekend in an effort to boost air circulation onboard.
-
Had some Christmas gifts go missing? West Vancouver police may have recovered themPolice in West Vancouver are looking for the owners of a collection of items that they say appear to be gifts, which were seized from a suspected thief in the district last weekend.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms first Omicron variant caseGrey Bruce Health Unit confirmed its first positive case of the new Omicron variant on Saturday.
-
'It's disappointing': Ticket holders react to postponed Canucks home gamesTicket holders who travelled from outside Metro Vancouver for Saturday night’s Canucks-Maple Leafs game are disappointed the once-per-season matchup at Rogers Arena was postponed just hours before puck drop.
-
Ribbon cutting ceremony hosted for Hope's Cradle in StrathmoreA last resort option for parents who feel they cannot care for their newborn opened on Saturday.
-
Greater Toronto Hockey League postpones all competitive games until Dec. 23Canada's largest minor hockey association has postponed all competitive games until Thursday, effectively suspending play until the new year.