How to use rapid antigen tests to ensure a safe holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, health officials are encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free rapid antigen self-test kits available across the province.

Epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine said self-tests are an important tool people can use to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

He said people should take a rapid antigen test before heading out to a holiday gathering or event outside of their home.

“We are ensuring that we are not carrying the virus, that we are not contagious and that we are not a vector that can pass the virus onto people that we are visiting,” he said.

Muhajarine said people should do the test a few hours prior to the gathering or event, not the day before.

“If it’s negative, then you can carry on,” he said.

If anyone tests positive from a rapid antigen test, they should immediately follow up with a PCR test at one of the testing sites in the province to confirm the results, Muhajarine said.

According to Muhajarine, rapid antigen tests are for people who are asymptomatic, who feel like they may have been exposed to the virus, or who have been declared a close contact. PCR tests are for people who are symptomatic.

For those having guests stay over for the holidays, especially from out of town, Muhajarine said it’s a good idea to get them to take a rapid antigen self-test, too.

“If it is negative you might want to follow up with a second negative test within 24 to 36 hours because a negative rapid antigen test can be a false negative,” Muhajarine said.

According to the epidemiologist, a false negative result is far more likely than a false positive. He says a positive result from a rapid antigen test is more than 99 per cent accurate. However, a negative result does not guarantee you are not sick with the virus.

Muhajrine said rapid antigen test results depend on the viral load in your body. If it’s been five to six days since a person was exposed to the virus, the self-test might not detect COVID-19.

“The timing of the antigen test is important in relation to exposure to the virus,” he said.

Symptoms of Omicron are different than other variants, according to Muhajarine.

He says people should be watching out for a runny nose, scratchy throat, headache, body aches and cough.

“If you experience those symptoms, do not do a rapid antigen test. Go directly and get a PCR test done,” he said.

WHERE TO FIND SELF-TEST KITS

Roughly 8.6 million rapid antigen self-test kits have been distributed across the province to more than 500 locations, according to government officials.

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce first started distributing free self-test kits in October, according to policy and partnerships manager Nicole Shepherd.

“We saw really high demand when we first started distributing kits. It slowed down a bit as more locations opened up in and around Regina,” Shepherd said.

“But in the last week or so, as we approach the holidays, we’ve seen a pretty significant increase in demand.”

Shepherd says they’ve distributed more than 7,000 test kits in total. About 1,000 have been distributed in the last week.

“People seem to want to really keep their loved ones safe as they get together over the holidays,” Shepherd said, adding the chamber expects to have enough supply to reach demand over the holidays.

People can pick up rapid antigen self-test kits on a first-come first-served basis at the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“It is a very easy process,” Shepherd said.

“All you need to do is come in, grab your kit and you’re on your way.”

The chamber will be closed over the holidays from Dec. 24 at noon to Jan. 3.

Free self-test kits are also available at Co-op grocery stores in Regina, the testing centre in the old Costco building at 66 University Park Dr., and Regina Public Libraries.

Regina Public Libraries have been distributing rapid test kits since Dec. 3. Branch manager Mark Black says demand has greatly increased since government officials started encouraging the public to take the kits home.

“We went from giving away maybe 50 kits a day at some branches to giving away maybe 500 a day at some branches like George Bothwell,” Black said.

George Bothwell Library ran out of kits Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon, Black says they had received another shipment of more than 600 kits.

“We’re well stocked for (Thursday) and we have another six pallets of boxes coming,” he said.

Black is reminding everyone they do not need a library card or I.D. to receive a test kit. He says people should call in advance to make sure there are kits available.

A full list of distributors can be found here.