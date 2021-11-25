CTV News Vancouver broadcasts for Thursday, Nov. 25
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
A special edition of CTV News Vancouver begins at 4 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it on television or online by signing in through your TV provider.
Later, CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream special online editions of CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six. No sign-in is required to watch those shows.
Each live video will be posted at the top of this article shortly before it begins. An archived version of the newscasts be also posted at the top of this article for on-demand viewing.
'This is the new normal for us right now': Abbotsford residents prepare for more flooding SundayThey've barely had time to catch their breath since flooding devastated Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie. Now, they're bracing for the potential of more floodwaters.
‘They are tied up on a boat waiting to be unloaded’: Faux trees in short supply across Southern Ontario as west coast weather wreaks havocThose looking for an artificial Christmas tree this holiday season may have a tough time finding one.
Artist takes home $5K for award-winning parking lot muralFive artists were awarded cash prizes for their contribution to a unique Edmonton attraction.
Guelph Humane Society honours pets after they've passed on, while also paying it forwardA newly relaunched program at the Guelph Humane Society is offering pet owners a unique way to remember their pet after they've passed, while also giving back.
Durham police investigating fatal train accident in PickeringDurham police say they are investigating a fatal train accident in Pickering Saturday evening.
Two-vehicle crash outside Lansdowne sends SUV onto its sideEmergency crews responded to the crash on Bank Street, between Wilton Crescent and Echo Drive just after 8 p.m.
More than $1 million in losses from cryptocurrency fraud in the Comox Valley, RCMP sayMounties in the Comox Valley say recent instances of cryptocurrency fraud in the region have led to losses of more than $1 million.
Montreal to Ottawa rideshare driver may have been exposed to COVID-19: Ottawa Public HealthThe health unit is investigating a person who tested positive for COVID-19, who travelled from Montreal's Trudeau International Airport to the Barrhaven area during their contagious period on Wednesday.
Search for missing 22-year-old woman organized by Bear ClanThe search for a missing 22-year-old woman is on after the Winnipeg Police Service released an alert on Friday asking for the public’s assistance in finding Hailey Bittern.