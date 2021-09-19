How to watch CTV News Vancouver at Six tonight
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
CTV News Vancouver at Six is pre-empted tonight due to the Emmy Awards, but you can still watch your local news in a special live webcast on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.
The live broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. in the video player at the top of this article and run for about 20 minutes, covering all the latest local news and weather.
Then, about 30 minutes after the live broadcast ends, an archived version will be posted at the top of this article for on-demand viewing.
CTV News Vancouver at 11:30 will be broadcast as normal tonight.
