How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on CTV News

The world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, at a funeral service on Sept. 19.

The solemn events included a sermon and committal service, as well as a memorial parade, and was attended by political leaders and monarchs from across the globe.

Before the funeral, the Queen lay in state in the historic 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, in London beginning Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II over the roughly four days that she will lie in state.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

