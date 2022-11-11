Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina

Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Henry Sobchyshyn, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001, called it “very gratifying” to see weeks worth of set up and preparations come to fruition.

“If we can take something away from here it would be an awareness of exactly what it takes to keep free like we are,” he said.

“We should appreciate what we’ve got."

A number of dignitaries, family members of veterans and community leaders placed wreaths underneath the Cross of Sacrifice to honour the service of many individuals and organizations.

Patty Braun laid the Silver Cross Mother wreath in honour of the families who have lost loved ones to war.

Braun’s son Cpl. David Braun was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2006. He was 27 years old.

“The Silver Cross Mother is vital,” Sobchyshyn said, adding he was oversees in Afghanistan at the same time David was there.

“I appreciate what (Patty) had probably gone through.”

One wreath was prepositioned at the base of the cross in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

