How to watch the 73rd annual CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon

The stage is set in Sudbury for the 73rd annual CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon on Dec. 4 from 2 to 11 p.m. Here is everything you need to know.

HOW IT STARTED

It began in 1949 in the Nickel City as a way to help the Salvation Army fill their "Cheer Pots." Members of the Sudbury Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartets performed in front of four collection stands downtown and were able to raise $800. The first television special was held in 1953.

HOW IT'S GOING

Now, in its 73rdyear, this Christmas tradition put on by CTV Northern Ontario and the Lions Club raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to help Christmas wishes come true for northern Ontario families. Thousands of families are helped every year through the generous donations made through the telethon.

THE SHOW

Performers from around the northern Ontario region will perform live this year on stage at All Nations church. The show begins Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

It can be live streamed online at CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca or found on the following CTV Sudbury TV channels:

Antenna: 5

Bell Fibe: 402

Bell Satellite: 61

Eastlink: 4, 603HD

Shaw Direct: 356, 050

Vianet: 127SC

GET INVOLVED

Send photos of you and your loved ones watching the telethon or getting in the holiday spirit by dressing up, decorating, or baking. Post on social media using #ctvlionstelethon or email to newsforthenorth@bellmedia.ca Throughout the show CTV Northern Ontario will be featuring some of the photos sent in by viewers.

Every little bit counts, so you if have the means, please consider making a donation.