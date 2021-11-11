How two football players with broken bones helped the Greenall Griffins make the provincial final

When the Greenall Griffins take the field for the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association 5A provincial football final on Friday, they’ll be without two of their senior players.

Running back Tate Olson and linebacker Sawyer Sonsteby both endured broken bones during last week’s conference final against the Sheldon-William Spartans at Mosaic Stadium.

It was a back and forth game that went into overtime, but the Griffins won 25-22.

Olson suffered his leg injury early in the third quarter.

“I was taking a left stride and some guy coming from behind hit the outside of my ankle and I buckled there,” Olson said. “I didn’t think it was broken at that point but then one of my teammates and a guy from the opposing team fell on it. That’s when I heard a really bad noise and that’s when I figured it was probably hurt.”

When he tried to stand, he couldn’t put any weight on his leg. He was helped to the bench, where he stayed to watch the rest of the game and cheer on his team despite being in a lot of pain.

“I figured it’d be worth it for me to stay because I wanted to see how the game ended and I wanted to support my team,” Olson said. “It was super frustrating not to be able to help the team but the backup running back did a great job and I was very happy with that.”

When he finally did go to the hospital, he learned he had broken his fibula and tibia. Olson is now in a cast and on crutches and won’t be able to play in the provincial championship on Friday.

“I’m super happy that we were able to make it to provincials. Greenall hasn’t been there in 16 years so it’s a big jump,” he said. “As long as [the team] does their job and all they can, I think we’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile in the second quarter, linebacker Sawyer Sonsteby suffered an arm injury.

“I was going to make a tackle and then when I made the tackle I was on the bottom of a pile. I just fell on my elbow wrong and then it just snapped one of my bones in my forearm,” Sonsteby said.

He sat out for the rest of the second quarter. At the time, he and his coaches didn’t think it was a serious injury. He taped it up during half time and continued to play.

“I knew that it could have been my last football game and I didn’t want to sit out. I really did want to play,” Sonsteby said. “You don’t really think about it when you’re on the field. You kind of just think about the plays and what’s happening in front of you.”

The next day he went to the doctor and learned he had broken his radius.

Sonsteby, now in a cast, will also have to sit out for Friday’s game.

Griffins head coach Cory Lechner said the heart and determination exhibited by the two players is acting as extra motivation for the rest of the team heading into the provincial championship.

“They were warriors and they are warriors. If they could be out here today they would. We have to win it for kids like that, who are there for their team,” Lechner said.

Without the two senior players, the team is now relying on their depth.

“It’s a challenge. They’re two grade twelves who have played a lot of football,” Lechner said. “Some of those younger guys will get the chance to play and we’ll see what they have.”

The Greenall Griffins will face the Weyburn Eagles in the SHSAA 5A football provincial final at Leibel Field at 6 p.m. on Friday.