How two legs can help raise millions for dog guide organization

The annual Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides is this Sunday in over 300 communities, including Barrie.

The virtual event hopes to raise $1.3 million for the national charity Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The organization receives no government funding and relies on donations to provide the dogs at no cost to individuals who qualify.

Angela Romano's daughter Brianna has an Autism Assistance Dog Guide named Buddy, who Romano said has been a positive addition to her daughter's life.

"She's got a best friend. He keeps her calm. She's a totally different child now than she was before she got him. She's talking, she's happy," Romano said.

Training, breeding and placing a dog guide like Buddy costs upwards of $35,000.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is the most successful fundraiser event for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides and has raised over $19 million to date.

To find more about the walk, click here.