How visitation is changing at Manitoba health-care facilities

As public health measures begin to lift in Manitoba, Shared Health will also make some changes regarding visitation to long-term care facilities and hospitals.

The organization announced Tuesday that the easing of requirements will start this week, and will be completed in phases.

The first phase will allow visitor access to long-term care and acute care facilities to those who are fully vaccinated, adding proof of vaccination is required. Those who are not fully vaccinated or don’t want to provide proof of vaccination status can visit in designated spaces.

Shared Health reminds people that appointments are required for all general visitation, and people should contact the facility directly regarding the requirements.

For emergency departments and urgent care centres, patients can identify one fully vaccinated care partner to accompany them. Shared Health added access is subject to the ability to maintain physical distancing from other patients and care partners.

Before entering a health-care facility, screening for COVID-19 symptoms will take place. People with symptoms will not be allowed to enter. Medical masks are required in all health-care facilities.

Shared Health said access to facilities could change if public health orders change, due to people in the facilities having greater vulnerability to serious outcomes from the most severe impacts of the virus.