'How was he able to do this?' Family of inmate who died at Cape Breton jail wants answers

The family of 27-year-old Peter Paul says his life came to a sudden and tragic end two weekends ago while he was in custody at a Cape Breton correctional facility.

"What we were told is that Peter Paul committed suicide inside correctional services,” said Gilbert Paul, Peter’s brother.

The Correctional Services division of Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice confirmed to CTV Atlantic that an inmate was found unresponsive inside the Cape Breton Correctional Facility on the morning of Jan. 28.

They said staff gave the person medical aid but they died in hospital about an hour later.

Gilbert said the family first found out when RCMP showed up at his sister's house. She was next of kin.

"They told her that he took a sheet and wrapped it around his neck,” Gilbert said.

Hillary Cogswell is the mother of Peter's two-year-old son.

She and Gilbert say Peter struggled with mental health issues and addiction but wanted to turn his life around.

"He was trying to get better, trying to better himself, trying to transition to be a father,” Cogswell said. “It’s just a shock, really.”

Now, the family wants to know more about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death.

"We just want to know how he was able to do this,” Gilbert said. “Were they not watching him? Was he on suicide watch? If he was, were there extra steps taken?"

According to court records, Peter was charged with a single count of sexual assault stemming from an incident on July 30, 2020.

After failing to appear on several scheduled appearances, the court ordered an arrest warrant in June 2022.

Paul was taken into custody Jan. 27 after he turned himself in.

The Crown withdrew the sex assault charge on Jan. 30.

Correctional Services said an internal investigation into the death is taking place.

The family hopes once complete, it will bring some kind of closure.

"Because we don't want any other families to go through what we're going through right now,” Gilbert said.

Correctional Services told CTV Atlantic in an email there is no update yet on the internal review.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some available resources:

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

Nova Scotia Health Crisis Line (1-888-429-8167)

If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.