How we fight wildfires affects the future of our forests
Wildfires have menaced Western Canada this summer, most notably the blaze that burned down most of Lytton, B.C.
Climate change is a key driver of the increased fire activity of recent years, but it's not the only contributing factor.
How we fight wildfires also plays a role in how they spread. Actively extinguishing them means fewer trees burn, but it also means there are more surviving dry trees just waiting for the next fire.
Researchers in the U.S. looked into whether our wildfire suppression efforts are inadvertently helping to create the conditions for more severe fires in the future.
In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains what they found – and what we can learn from past mistakes to ensure the health of our forests.
Sign up here to receive The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox every week
-
'Keep local elections local': AUMA promoting pledge for municipal electionsThe Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is promoting a pledge ahead of the fall municipal election in the hope of keeping them local and non-partisan.
-
95% of recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been Delta variant, BCCDC report suggestsNearly every case of COVID-19 reported in British Columbia during the last week of July was the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
The Blood Tribe Agriculture Society brings rodeos back to southern AlbertaThe cowboys and cowgirls were in Lethbridge this weekend for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.
-
Shooting at Mississauga house party sends three people to hospitalA shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, Peel paramedics say.
-
'We want people to feel safe': More self-defence classes for women hosted by Al Rashid MosqueA series of self-defence classes by women for women is once again being offered in Edmonton after hate-motivated crimes and incidents in the region.
-
One man in custody following a brief police pursuit in Sudbury Sunday nightThe man is facing dangerous driving and other driving related charges and is being held in custody for a bail hearing according to police.
-
-
Two vehicles on fire lead to $25K worth of damage in SaskatoonThe Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Ruth Street East around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to respond to two vehicles on fire.
-
Councillor who survived Barrie, Ont. tornado wants city to explore hurricane strap incentivesCity Councillor Natalie Harris had been visiting her son and dogs at her ex-husband's home when an EF-2 tornado touched down on July 15